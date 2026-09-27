4 makeup mistakes to avoid if you have hooded eyes

DEBOLINA ROY
Applying shadow with eyes closed
Utilising the eyeshadow while your eyes are shut will conceal all the effort you have made. It is important to look ahead while you apply your transition colour a little higher than your usual crease line.
Skipping eye primer
Lids fold in on themselves, which causes friction, thus leading to quick creasing of eyeshadow. Always ensure you are using a primer or concealer set with powder. This step secures pigments in place, helping to prevent smudging.
Drawing thick eyeliner
Using a great deal of eyeliner can eat up much of the visible lid space, which is why it makes the eye look smaller. Instead, use thin lines or tightlining and tilt the winged eyeliner at an angle towards the temples to achieve an elevated look.
Darkening lower waterline
Applying dark kohl pencil in the water line of your lower eyelids causes the eyes to appear smaller. For a bright-eyed, awake look, try using a nude or beige pencil that highlights your features instead of weighing down your gaze.