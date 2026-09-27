4 ways indoor air pollution affects your lungs

DEBOLINA ROY
Severe respiratory spasm
The perpetrator in this moist bathroom thriller is the concealed mold. It spews out spores that infest the motor system, leading to the onset of incessant coughs, inflammation, and unexpected asthma attacks without prior notice.
Invisible chemical toxins
In the performance of daily kitchen activity, gas stoves produce poisonous nitrogen dioxide, which enters the lungs and triggers inflammation of the airways and reduces the ability to naturally get oxygen gradually.
Volatile compounds affect tissues
While the aesthetic of new furniture and paint is shiny and attractive, the harmful toxins that are released when using items that contain formaldehyde can have adverse health effects, hurting the bronchial lining and decreasing the lung capacity over time with each breath.
Fuels chronic inflammation
Tiny dust mites play the lead role in bedbugs and produce allergens that instigate respiratory distress and impair immunity while making the air passages sensitive to future environmental effects.