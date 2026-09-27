5 quick electric kettle recipes for people staying in PG and hostels

DEBOLINA ROY
Instant noodles
Combine instant noodles with the tastemaker. Simply boil the water and put the noodles and spices and enjoy.
Boiled eggs
Put two eggs in the kettle and fill it up with water. Switch it on until it reaches a boiling point, which takes approximately seven minutes for soft-boiled eggs and twelve minutes for hard-boiled eggs. You can then peel the eggs.
Instant oats
In a kettle, boil a cup of milk or water. Add a cup of instant oats into it and cook for two minutes. Top with honey and banana slices for a healthy and soft breakfast.
Spicy ramen
Add two cups of water to the kettle and boil it. In the boiling water, add ramen noodles and the seasoning packet and mix once. Let it boil for four minutes before serving the warm soup.
Creamy pasta
Bring three cups of salted water to a boil; then, add one cup of pasta and allow it to cook while stirring regularly for eight minutes. After the time is up, drain the water and mix in your choice of pasta sauce for an effortless electric kettle recipe.