Top 5 travel-based series to binge watch on weekend

DEBOLINA ROY
TVF Tripling
With Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar in leading roles, this delightful series revolves around three distanced siblings that accidentally go on a road trip. They face numerous funny yet regretful events in their lives along with visiting various beautiful places.
Emily in Paris
In this delightful series, we meet Emily played by Lily Collins, who is an efficient and ambitious Marketing Executive from America, who got her dream job in France. She embraces the lifestyle of Paris while navigating through emotional turmoil and obstacles in her career.
Musafir Cafe
The cast includes Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana. The beautiful storyline highlights the journey of wanderers on their quest for self-discovery in the beautiful mountains. The lives of the characters interconnect in a warm cafe, where their secrets come to light against the scenic beauty of the mountains.
The Trip
Four best friends, are played by Lisa Haydon, Shweta Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi, and Mallika Dua. The four were off on a memorable road trip from New Delhi to Thailand for a bachelorette party as they experienced funny moments along the way.
Wayward Pines
This thrilling film starring Matt Dillon highlights the story of a secret service man whose colleagues have gone missing. Upon arriving at a beautiful yet isolated village in Idaho, he finds himself confronted with frightening secrets that bar anyone from ever leaving.