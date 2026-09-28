4 ways to make your house entryway more functional

Subhadrika Sen
Shoe Organiser: Many prefer to keep a dedicated shoe rack at the entryway. You can keep a shoe cabinet to stack your every day wears and complement the arrangement with a seat, making it easier to wear or take off your shoes.
Have adequate storage: When you enter your house, make sure the walls have enough hooks to store basic utilities. These might range from the car keys and house keys to holding the umbrella during the monsoon.
Keep a wipe rug: It is important to keep a mat or a wipe rug at the entrance so that one doesn’t bring the world’s dirt inside the house.
Place a full length or bust length mirror: For all your last minute look-checks and photographs, place a mirror at the entryway.