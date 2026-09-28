5 ways to apply Sai Baba's micro teachings in your daily life

DEBOLINA ROY

Speak the truth

Honesty is an every day practice. Speak sincerely instead of hiding making excuses. Being honest creates strong trust, builds relationships and frees you from the mind of lies.

Offer unconditional help

Practice acts of kindness every day without anticipating anything in return. Giving a helping hand or sharing useful resources improves generates a chain of positivity.

Maintain composure

Unforeseen pressure comes with life sometimes, but responding with irritation does not help solve issues. Take a moment and think calmly during tough times. By calmly approaching the situation, you will find better solutions and make it work.

Be steady and patient

Achieving success involves time, attention, and continued effort. Taking the time to avoid hasty decisions and showing perseverance through daily trials will benefit your career, and self-improvement plans.

Deal with humility

Meeting personal goals and achieving career success should not change your attitude towards other people. Be humble, lead a simple life, and assess people according to their character while keeping the qualities of your own character rooted in Sai Baba's micro teachings.

Did you know about these 6 sacred beliefs tied to the forest temples of Chhattisgarh?

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