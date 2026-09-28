How to make Thanjavur special Ashoka Halwa at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Cook and mash the moong dal
Use a pressure cooker to cook half a cup of moong dal with 2 cups of water until soft. Blend the lentils using a hand blender or mixer to create an ultra-smooth mixture without lumps before cooking.
Toast the nuts and wheat flour
In a pan, heat two tablespoons of ghee and fry the cashew nuts till they are golden brown. Turn off the flame and roast the wheat flour in the hot ghee till aromatic.
Combine dal with sugar and ghee
Put the mashed lentils into a thick-bottomed cooking pot or frying pan, then mix in sugar and heat on a medium-high flame. Add the rest of the ghee slowly, in stages. One tablespoon at a time will ensure the mixture becomes clear.
Use colours and flavours
When the blend becomes thick, mix in a little of the bright food colour. Next, fold in the saved golden nuts, cardamom powder and lovely roasted flour mixture while mixing everything well together.
Cook until glossy
Keep cooking on a medium flame till the recently added wheat flour thickens the dish. As soon as the sweet is glossy and separates from the corners of the pan and exudes ghee, take it off the heat.