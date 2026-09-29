4 ways to make your bathroom tiles less slippery

DEBOLINA ROY
Vinegar and baking soda
Get rid of soap scum and greasy deposits by ditching conventional glossy floor cleaners for an all-natural acidic solution. Mop tiles with one part vinegar and two parts warm water to dissolve stubborn grease.
Rubber mats
In some places like outside showers and sinks, non-slip mats with high-quality rubber mats should be put down. They bring great grip and are one of the simplest anti-slip hacks for your bathroom.
Anti-slip tape
Apply non-slip tape to the steps or other tile surface which is suspected to be wet immediately. Although this temporary solution will last only for between 3 and 12 months. It does provide instant protection from unexpected sliding and falling.
Fitkari treatment
Dissolve 1 teaspoon of alum powder in warm water and apply it to the wet floor. Leave the solution on the floor for 10 to 15 minutes. Then rinse the floor to remove leftover slipperiness.