5 Buddhist mantras to chant for inner peace and healing

DEBOLINA ROY
Lotus Sutra Mantra
Nam Myo Ho Renge Kyo
This is a chant to dedicate oneself to the incredible Dharma and Lotus Sutra. This chant helps the practitioners of this faith awaken intelligence inside and triumph over hurdles they face every day.
Shakyamuni Mantra
Om Muni Muni Mahamuni Shakyamuniye Svah
This mantra signifies reverence towards the actual Buddha, and it basically refers to the wise one. By chanting these Buddhist mantras, you not only link yourself with nature but also achieve a deep state of mental calmness and clarity.
Avalokitesvara Mantra
Om Mani Padme Hum
'The jewel in the lotus '; this mantra is said to invoke Chenrezig, the representation of compassion personified. It purifies negativity, aligns wisdom with action, and fills the mind with love and healing.
Amitabha Mantra
Om Ami Dewa Hrih
This sacred mantra calls forth immense light and the essence of the Buddha through its own worthiness. It serves to remove blockages encountered in life and shields the chanter from dangers both within and without, while increasing one's own level of inner compassion.
Green Tara Mantra
Om Tare Tuttare Ture Soha
This chant particularly serves as a powerful tool to achieve timely liberation from pain and ignorance. Through this mantra, an individual can learn to let go of thoughts which may prevent them from reaching ultimate enlightenment.