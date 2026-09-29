5 evening habits that can help you sleep better

Pratyusha Pan
Dim the lights an hour before bed
Bright lights, especially blue light from phones, laptops, and TVs, suppress the body's production of melatonin, the hormone that signals it's time to sleep. Dimming household lights and switching devices to night mode an hour before bed helps your body naturally wind down.
Stick to a consistent bedtime
Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, helps regulate your internal body clock. Over time, this consistency makes it easier to fall asleep quickly and wake up feeling more refreshed.
Avoid heavy meals and caffeine late in the day
Eating a large or spicy meal close to bedtime can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep, while caffeine can stay in your system for several hours, making it harder to fall asleep even if consumed in the afternoon. Try to finish dinner at least two to three hours before bed and cut off caffeine intake by early afternoon.
Create a wind-down ritual
Whether it's reading a book, light stretching, journaling, or listening to calming music, a consistent pre-sleep ritual signals to your brain that the day is ending. This mental cue can make it easier to transition into a relaxed state.
Keep your bedroom cool and dark
Temperature and light play a big role in sleep quality. A cooler room combined with blackout curtains or an eye mask can help your body maintain the internal temperature drop it needs to fall into deep sleep.