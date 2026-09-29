5 ice-breakers that actually work during solo travels

Bristi Dey
Select your stays properly
Travelling alone isn't synonymous to not mingling with people. Choose stays where there's a common space to hang out with people over coffee or maybe board games. Traveller's hostels have these community spaces which are best to start a chat with a stranger.
Carry enough snacks
Food has always united people around the world. So, whenever you feel like mingling, offer your snack to the next person on the bus or train and start a chat. We know this goes against the 'accepting food from strangers' code but that mostly applies when the stranger is not eating the same food.
Keep aside your grumpy face and celebrate with people
If you're travelling alone on a trek or going into a jungle, celebrate the small wins like reaching the hill top or spotting a wildlife with strangers. A smiling face and an energetic yay can go a long way.
Pop the question!
Of course don't pop THAT question to a stranger but when you spot someone who might seem to be travelling alone as well, ask them. Two solo trippers can make a great bond and you might just make a new long-term friend. Also, it is a lot more fun to talk to strangers than the people you know because you can tell them any random detail about your life and they won't judge you.
Complaints bring people closer
Ever noticed how you get closer to your friends when the conversation revolves around gossip or a shared annoyance? The same can happen while travelling. A delay in public transport or a long queue at a tourist spot can become the perfect ice-breaker.