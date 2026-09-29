5 notable performances by birthday girl Wamiqa Gabbi

Subhadrika Sen
Godha (2017)
Directed by Basil Joseph, this Malayalam sports comedy-drama, marking her South debut sees her play Adithi Singh, an athlete.
9 / Nine (2019)
A Malayali science –fiction horror film by Jenuse Mohamed, Wamiqa plays Eva, a role shrouded in layers of mysteries about her identity and purpose.
Grahan (2021)
Wamiqa plays Manjeet Kaur Chhabra / Manu whose romance becomes a pivotal point of the crime drama set after the 1984 anti-Sikh violence directed by Ranjan Chandel.
Jubilee (2023)
A period drama about Bombay’s film industry by Vikramaditya Motwane, Wamiqa’s character Niloufer Qureshi or Nilo is ambitious, vulnerable and brave. She plays an aspiring actress.
Khufiya (2023)
She plays Charu Ravi Mohan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller where she appears a happy go lucky woman on face value but has hidden layers to her personality.