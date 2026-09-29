How to make Gujarati-style khandvi at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Whisk the batter
In a heavy pot, mix besan, yoghurt, water, salt, and hing until blended. Mix thoroughly until the mixture is free of lumps. Heat the pot on a medium flame and continue stirring constantly.
Prepare the surface
While preparing the dish, ensure that the countertop, cutting board, or sheet of aluminium foil is completely smooth and clean. This is an important part of this easy khandvi recipe. Then cool down the cooked batter.
Spread the batter
Immediately place the hot batter onto a prepared surface. Quickly use a spatula to spread the batter evenly into a thin layer. Allow the batter to cool without interference before shaping.
Slice and roll
After it has cooled down, use a knife to cut off the sides which seem uneven. Next, cut the sheet in even vertical sections, and then roll up the strips tightly
Temper and garnish
Neatly place the rolls on a serving plate. Prepare a hot tempering of mustard seeds and hing, drizzle it over the rolls, and decorate with fresh coriander and coconut. Serve this simple khandvi recipe with a chutney.