Over 30 artists bring their individual practices from across India to this art exhibition in Delhi

Subhadrika Sen
The ongoing group exhibition is a merger of colours, thoughts, and themes becoming a platform for the emerging artists and a conversation starter for the works of the legends.
One of the defining points of the exhibition includes the sheer range of artworks where every artist brings to the gallery their own expertise, memories, practice, and journeys.
Each artist on display brings their practice from the length and breadth of India including Delhi, Noida, Jammu, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Surat, Mumbai and more.
32 curated artists are on display along with four master artists. Some of them include Abha Kochar, Romendra Sagar, Bhavesh Puri, Gavalav, Mandira Ganguly, and others.
Palette Infinito ∞is curated by Pupul Sagar and Vikram Rawal and presented by Sagar’s Art Stream. It is on till October 2 from noon to 7 pm at Gallery West End.
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