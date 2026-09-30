4 easy steps to clean a kitchen exhaust fan without taking it out

DEBOLINA ROY
Clean the dust
The first step is to clean up the loose dust using a vacuum brush attachment, soft brush, or microfiber duster. Using water to wipe off dirt that is already dry can make it sticky, so removing dry debris first will make the cleaning process easier.
Wipe down surfaces
Combine warm water and gentle soap, and ensure that the microfiber cleaning cloth is rinsed well and is damp but not wet. Wipe the exterior with care, and do not let excess water drip into the appliance and spoil it.
Scrub tight corners
Usually, grease gets collected in pockets and other tight crevices that cannot be reached by ordinary cleaning tools. Clean these places using a soft toothbrush to break up the dirt. Next, use a moist cloth to wipe away the dirt.
Apply gentle degreaser
To deal with sticky buildup, apply a gentle kitchen degreaser to a cloth rather than the appliance directly. Because it allows greater precision, you can eliminate tough grease without running the risk of water damaging the motor.