How to make a tiny kitchen actually work for everyday cooking

People have a particular optimism when moving into a small apartment. The kitchen looks manageable when it is empty. One counter, two burners, a sink, a few cupboards. You put the kettle down and there is still some room left. Perfect. Then comes dinner.

The cutting board takes up most of the counter. The pressure cooker has nowhere to go. The vegetable basket is blocking the drawer, the drawer is blocking the cupboard, and the one knife you actually need has somehow disappeared under a packet of turmeric.

When your kitchen is smaller than your ambition

A tiny kitchen can work. It just cannot afford to be badly organised.

The first thing worth doing is observing how the kitchen is actually used. Not how a kitchen is supposed to be used, but how this particular person cooks. If tea happens every morning, the cups, kettle and tea should be close together. If breakfast is usually toast and eggs, the pan should not be hiding behind the vessel used twice a year to make biryani.

This sounds obvious until you look at how many kitchens are arranged around storage rather than movement.

Kitchen design has long paid attention to the relationship between the refrigerator, sink and cooking area because these are the places between which people move constantly. In a small kitchen, reducing those unnecessary steps matters even more. The less distance there is between taking something out, preparing it and cooking it, the less the room feels like an obstacle course.

Then use the walls.

A kitchen that has run out of counter space has not necessarily run out of storage space. Rails can hold ladles and spatulas. A magnetic strip can take knives off the counter. A narrow shelf can keep spices within reach. Hooks can deal with mugs, scissors and the collection of reusable bags that somehow breeds overnight.

The same principle applies inside cupboards. Shelf risers, baskets and small organisers can create another level where there was previously just empty air.

But the most useful thing in a small kitchen may be much less glamorous: a clear counter.