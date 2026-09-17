How to grow a mini kitchen garden with just a few pots

A kitchen garden sounds like something that requires a backyard, a compost heap and a person who knows what "hardening off seedlings" means. It doesn't.

The little kitchen garden you can grow on a balcony

A few pots on a balcony, windowsill or sunny ledge can grow a surprising amount of food, provided you choose plants that suit the space rather than trying to recreate a vegetable farm in miniature.

Start with the light. Most edible plants need several hours of direct sunlight a day, so spend a day watching where the sun actually falls before buying anything. A sunny balcony can support much more than a dim kitchen windowsill. If the only light you have is indirect, herbs and leafy plants are generally a more realistic starting point than tomatoes or chillies.

Then choose your pots. They do not need to be enormous, but they do need drainage holes. A container without somewhere for excess water to escape is essentially a tiny swimming pool for roots, and most vegetables will not appreciate it. Larger pots also dry out more slowly, which can make life easier in hot weather.

For the first few pots, think about things you will actually use.

Herbs are an easy place to begin. Mint, coriander, curry leaves, basil and lemongrass can all be useful kitchen plants, although their growing needs differ. Mint is particularly enthusiastic, so give it its own pot unless you want it making plans to take over the neighbourhood.

Leafy greens make good use of limited space. Amaranth, spinach, fenugreek and other greens can be grown in relatively shallow containers and harvested gradually rather than waiting for one enormous plant. Picking outer leaves and allowing the plant to continue growing can give you repeated harvests.