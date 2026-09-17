How to grow a mini kitchen garden with just a few pots

A kitchen garden sounds like something that requires a backyard, a compost heap and a person who knows what "hardening off seedlings" means. It doesn't.
A few pots on a balcony, windowsill or sunny ledge can grow a surprising amount of food, provided you choose plants that suit the space rather than trying to recreate a vegetable farm in miniature.
Start with the light. Most edible plants need several hours of direct sunlight a day, so spend a day watching where the sun actually falls before buying anything. A sunny balcony can support much more than a dim kitchen windowsill. If the only light you have is indirect, herbs and leafy plants are generally a more realistic starting point than tomatoes or chillies.
Then choose your pots. They do not need to be enormous, but they do need drainage holes. A container without somewhere for excess water to escape is essentially a tiny swimming pool for roots, and most vegetables will not appreciate it. Larger pots also dry out more slowly, which can make life easier in hot weather.
For the first few pots, think about things you will actually use.
Herbs are an easy place to begin. Mint, coriander, curry leaves, basil and lemongrass can all be useful kitchen plants, although their growing needs differ. Mint is particularly enthusiastic, so give it its own pot unless you want it making plans to take over the neighbourhood.
Leafy greens make good use of limited space. Amaranth, spinach, fenugreek and other greens can be grown in relatively shallow containers and harvested gradually rather than waiting for one enormous plant. Picking outer leaves and allowing the plant to continue growing can give you repeated harvests.
Chillies are worth giving a pot of their own. They need plenty of light and warmth, but a productive plant can keep supplying chillies for months under the right conditions. Tomatoes can work too, although they need more space, sunlight and support, so they are better suited to a larger balcony.
Don't cram everything together because the pots look prettier that way. Plants need room around their leaves for air movement, and crowded foliage can create a more humid environment where fungal problems become easier to develop.
Water according to the plant and the weather rather than following a fixed daily ritual. Stick a finger into the top layer of soil. If it is still damp, the plant probably does not need another drink. In Chennai's hotter months, containers may dry out much faster than they would indoors, so check them regularly rather than relying on a calendar.
And feed the soil. Container plants have access to a limited amount of nutrients, so a suitable compost or organic fertiliser can help keep them productive. Just remember that more fertiliser does not mean more vegetables. Too much can damage roots and create problems of its own.
The nicest part of a tiny kitchen garden is that it does not have to produce everything you eat. A handful of coriander, a few chillies, some mint for a drink or fresh greens for lunch is already useful.
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