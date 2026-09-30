6 ways to remove pet hair from you carpet

DEBOLINA ROY
Use a pet hair rake
Hair rakes are available in two types: one with rubber bristles and one with metal bristles. The latter can raise tough fur but does not harm the carpet fibres. They have wide heads that cover a large area quickly.
Squeegee it away
Window squeegees are great for use on low-pile rugs as the rubber blade glides on the surface, creating adequate friction to aid in gathering the fur into tidy heaps.
Use a lint roller
Using a lint roller on localised areas where pets like to sleep is a great solution. Rolling these areas a few times a week helps reduce heavy clumps of fur from pushing down into the weave of the carpet.
Grab a pair of gloves
Slightly moisten new rubber gloves with water and run your hands over carpet surfaces. Rubber generates static that will collect dirty strings, making this technique perfect for narrow edges.
Scrub with a pumice stone
Lightly rubbing a pumice stone on your carpet will help gather hard-to-reach embedded fibres. While it is necessary to strip the floor of hair, the technique involves being gentle so as not to damage or pull the fine threads and strain your floor’s appearance.
Soften with laundry sheets
Preparing carpets involves wiping them down using dryer sheets or spraying a diluted solution of liquid fabric softener. This step will help loosen stiff fibres and free up any processed hairs, making it easier for your vacuum cleaner to lift them up.