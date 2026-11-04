How a BITS Pilani engineer shaped the stance of India’s favourite SUVs, including Thar

Every day, millions of commuters across India spot the imposing stance of a Mahindra Thar slicing through city traffic or witness the muscular road presence of a Scorpio and XUV700 dominating long highways. While these vehicles have become synonymous with rugged Indian motoring, few drivers know the story of Ramkripa Ananthan, the vision-driven automotive designer who helped define that signature aesthetic.

Who is Ramkripa Ananthan? The unseen creative force behind India’s SUV revolution

Ananthan’s entry into automotive design stemmed from a blend of technical discipline and natural observation. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering at BITS Pilani in 1992 with a Master’s in Industrial Design from the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay in 1997. Joining Mahindra & Mahindra that same year as an interior designer, she laid the groundwork for a broader design leadership role with early work on cabin layouts for models like the Bolero, Scorpio, and Xylo.