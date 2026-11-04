How a BITS Pilani engineer shaped the stance of India’s favourite SUVs, including Thar

Every day, millions of commuters across India spot the imposing stance of a Mahindra Thar slicing through city traffic or witness the muscular road presence of a Scorpio and XUV700 dominating long highways. While these vehicles have become synonymous with rugged Indian motoring, few drivers know the story of Ramkripa Ananthan, the vision-driven automotive designer who helped define that signature aesthetic.
Ananthan’s entry into automotive design stemmed from a blend of technical discipline and natural observation. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering at BITS Pilani in 1992 with a Master’s in Industrial Design from the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at IIT Bombay in 1997. Joining Mahindra & Mahindra that same year as an interior designer, she laid the groundwork for a broader design leadership role with early work on cabin layouts for models like the Bolero, Scorpio, and Xylo.
As she rose to become Chief of Design across automotive and farm equipment sectors, Ananthana led the design language for a generation of vehicles including the TUV300, KUV100, XUV300, Marazzo, Thar, and XUV700, while playing an instrumental role in establishing Mahindra’s dedicated design studio.
Biomimicry and the "cheetah" stance
Her design philosophy was shaped by an upbringing filled with frequent moves between regional towns and countryside landscapes. Surrounded by mountains, rivers, and forests, she developed a sharp eye for nature during outdoor treks. That instinct for natural forms directly influenced her work on the Mahindra XUV500.
During the vehicle’s conceptual phase, Ananthan’s team turned to the muscularity and movement of a cheetah as design inspiration. By studying the predator's pouncing stance and powerful contours, even traveling to Kenya to observe the animal in its natural habitat—the team translated those athletic proportions into the vehicle's aggressive front grille and dynamic side profile, anchoring the overall design around the theme of "feeling the power".
Advancing electric mobility
After more than two decades shaping Mahindra’s internal combustion engine fleet, Ananthan expanded into independent design consulting through her firm, KRUX Studio. In 2022, she joined Ola Electric as Head of Design, taking charge of aesthetics and styling for the brand’s electric two-wheelers and upcoming four-wheeler electric vehicle platforms.