Finally, a compact SUV from a major manufacturer that’s fun to drive and has cutting-edge tech

Gone is the luxury of leather when you step inside, because now, you have fabric. There are two screens here – there is a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and an 11.9-inch driver’s display. You also get a heads-up display (HUD) that is pretty detailed, and you can get the full navigational display on the driver’s display as well. You have a double-D cut steering wheel and a stalk on the left that’s really overloaded with indicators, wipers and headlight controls. There is a new type of shift lever on the other side, which is a little different to operate, but you can get the hang of it very quickly – it then appears to be quite intuitive! Front seat occupants get all the controls, but the rear passengers get their own climate zone and two USB-C ports to keep things charged up. There is a lovely-sounding SONOS 12-speaker system, and we would easily put it as the best in its segment.

The 2.0-litre TFSi 4-cylinder motor makes 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, making this the most powerful SUV in its segment. This is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), so shifting is lightning-quick, although the motor sometimes plays catch-up! Audi claims a 0-100 km/h time of 7.1 seconds. Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard, which is a reassuring feature.

Safety has not been compromised, and you get 9 airbags, in addition to a host of electronic safety features. Rather surprisingly, there is no 360-degree camera or ADAS features, though you get Adaptive cruise control. Ventilated seats are also absent, with only heating available.

The new Q3 tries hard and succeeds on most counts. Larger, well-built and has a lot of new high-tech features, though it misses out on a few. Nonetheless, the new Q3 is surely the cherry on the cake of the premium compact SUV segment.

Prices start at ₹52 lakh, ex-showroom.