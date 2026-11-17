China is reportedly making helmets equipped with airbags that are designed to inflate when an accident is detected. The invention aims to provide riders with additional protection by combining a conventional helmet structure with an airbag mechanism.

Videos of the technology supposedly being tested circulated on social media. The helmet is being developed by Chinese company Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings, according to reports. The technology is still at the development and testing stage.

How do China's airbag-equipped helmets work?

Unlike conventional helmets, which rely primarily on a hard outer shell and an impact-absorbing inner lining, the new design incorporates an inflatable protective section. The system is intended to detect an accident through sensors and activate an inflator, which releases gas to deploy the airbag.

The additional cushioning is designed to help absorb or distribute some of the force generated during an impact. Depending on the final design, the inflatable section could provide protection around vulnerable areas of the head, including the forehead and sides.