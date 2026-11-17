China is reportedly making helmets equipped with airbags that are designed to inflate when an accident is detected. The invention aims to provide riders with additional protection by combining a conventional helmet structure with an airbag mechanism.
Videos of the technology supposedly being tested circulated on social media. The helmet is being developed by Chinese company Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings, according to reports. The technology is still at the development and testing stage.
Unlike conventional helmets, which rely primarily on a hard outer shell and an impact-absorbing inner lining, the new design incorporates an inflatable protective section. The system is intended to detect an accident through sensors and activate an inflator, which releases gas to deploy the airbag.
The additional cushioning is designed to help absorb or distribute some of the force generated during an impact. Depending on the final design, the inflatable section could provide protection around vulnerable areas of the head, including the forehead and sides.
Head injuries are among the major risks associated with motorcycle and scooter accidents. Conventional helmets remain an essential safety measure, but manufacturers continue to explore additional technologies to improve rider protection.
Airbag systems are already used in other forms of road safety equipment. Motorcycle airbag vests, for instance, inflate during a crash to protect the rider's torso, neck and spine. Some bicycle safety systems also use sensors to deploy an airbag around the head. The new technology will test whether airbags can be incorporated directly into the helmet.
Until airbag-equipped helmets become commercially available and receive the necessary safety certifications, riders should continue relying on established protective measures and exercise caution on the road. Wearing a properly fitted, certified helmet is essential, while riders should also use protective jackets, gloves, sturdy footwear and other appropriate gear. Following speed limits, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, avoiding sudden lane changes and never riding under the influence of alcohol can help reduce accident risks. Regularly checking brakes, tyres, lights and mirrors are essential. Riders should also avoid using mobile phones while driving and remain particularly alert at intersections, during poor weather and on slippery roads.