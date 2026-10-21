The Flying Dutchman! Max Verstappen's victory was built on a decisive opening lap

Singapore was supposed to be a street fight under the lights, but Max Verstappen turned it into a Sunday stroll! Seven days after conquering Sepang, the Dutchman returned to the top step in Singapore, converting pole into victory and extending his winning streak to two. Ferrari had the pace to challenge, but its strategy left Lewis Hamilton stranded, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli continued to collect silverware.
Verstappen's victory was built on a decisive opening lap. Charles Leclerc had a slightly better launch and threatened the inside into Turn 1, but Max shut the door and held the lead. Hamilton kept Antonelli and both McLarens at bay, while Leclerc settled into pursuit. Gabriel Bortoleto's gearbox failure brought out the first Virtual Safety Car on lap seven, but nobody blinked. Hamilton's mediums initially looked promising, yet Verstappen gradually stretched his advantage as Leclerc's tyres began to fade.
The second VSC, triggered by Lance Stroll's clutch failure, was where the race was won and lost. Most of the front-runners pitted, but Verstappen stayed out to protect his substantial lead. Leclerc eventually emerged with fresher rubber and a 14-second deficit to overcome. He pushed hard, but Max had enough in hand to keep the Ferrari at arm's length. Leclerc claimed the fastest lap, denying Verstappen a seventh career Grand Chelem, but second place was scant consolation after another missed opportunity.
Hamilton's afternoon unravelled. Ferrari had planned to pit him during the second VSC, but the seven-time champion opted to stay out on worn softs. The gamble backfired spectacularly. Antonelli and Lando Norris swept past as Hamilton ran wide under pressure, before Oscar Piastri completed the misery on the final lap. Sixth was a disappointing return for Ferrari, especially after Hamilton's promising early pace. He took responsibility for the call, but the Scuderia will wonder what might have been.
Antonelli, meanwhile, bagged another podium in a season that increasingly belongs to him. Third place lifted his tally to 340 points and stretched his advantage over George Russell to a formidable 102. Russell salvaged ninth after starting from the pit lane, while Lawson, Hülkenberg and Isack Hadjar completed the top ten.
Red Bull's back-to-back victories have tightened the Constructors' fight, leaving the team just seven points behind McLaren. Ferrari remains second, 134 points adrift of Mercedes, with six rounds left. The championship, however, still belongs to Kimi, and he can be crowned champion in Austin this Sunday!
Singapore belonged to Max. The championship, however, still belongs to Kimi. For now!
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Round 18 | Austin | Monday, 26th October 01:30 | F1TV & FanCode App