The Flying Dutchman! Max Verstappen's victory was built on a decisive opening lap

Singapore was supposed to be a street fight under the lights, but Max Verstappen turned it into a Sunday stroll! Seven days after conquering Sepang, the Dutchman returned to the top step in Singapore, converting pole into victory and extending his winning streak to two. Ferrari had the pace to challenge, but its strategy left Lewis Hamilton stranded, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli continued to collect silverware.

Verstappen's victory was built on a decisive opening lap. Charles Leclerc had a slightly better launch and threatened the inside into Turn 1, but Max shut the door and held the lead. Hamilton kept Antonelli and both McLarens at bay, while Leclerc settled into pursuit. Gabriel Bortoleto's gearbox failure brought out the first Virtual Safety Car on lap seven, but nobody blinked. Hamilton's mediums initially looked promising, yet Verstappen gradually stretched his advantage as Leclerc's tyres began to fade.

The second VSC, triggered by Lance Stroll's clutch failure, was where the race was won and lost. Most of the front-runners pitted, but Verstappen stayed out to protect his substantial lead. Leclerc eventually emerged with fresher rubber and a 14-second deficit to overcome. He pushed hard, but Max had enough in hand to keep the Ferrari at arm's length. Leclerc claimed the fastest lap, denying Verstappen a seventh career Grand Chelem, but second place was scant consolation after another missed opportunity.