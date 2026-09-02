Papaya Orange Crush sends others scampering

Russell triggered the opening stops, while a slow service dropped Piastri behind the Mercedes. Antonelli and Norris switched to hard tyres, leaving Hamilton briefly in the lead before the order settled again. Mercedes struck first in the second round, bringing Antonelli in early while Norris stayed out to build a tyre advantage. Ferrari, meanwhile, tied itself in knots. Leclerc missed his call, Hamilton questioned why he remained behind, and neither driver was given complete freedom to attack.

Norris eventually emerged behind Antonelli, but on much fresher rubber. He rapidly hunted down the Mercedes, swept around the outside and then pounced when Hamilton ran wide to seize the lead. Once ahead, the papaya car disappeared. A late Virtual Safety Car handed Antonelli fresh soft tyres and one final chance. Mercedes moved Russell aside, but Kimi’s hopes faded with his rubber. Norris controlled the final restart and romped home ahead of Antonelli, with Russell resisting Hamilton for the final podium place.

Norris now has two victories in succession and championship momentum. Next comes Monza. Verstappen dominated there last year, beating both McLarens as Ferrari missed the podium. Max wants redemption. Norris wants the hat-trick. And the tifosi expect nothing less than red-blooded resistance!

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Round 13 | Monza | Sunday, 6th September 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App