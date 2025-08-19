50 years of the BMW 3 Series, an iconic volume seller for the company worldwide

To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of BMW 3 Series, BMW India launched the ‘50 Jahre’ Edition of BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW M340i. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, only 50 units each of the ‘50 Jahre’ Edition of the 330Li and M340i will be available exclusively. As a special gesture to the 50th anniversary of the BMW 3 Series Brand, customers of the BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition will also be presented a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL.
The BMW 3 Series can look back over an extraordinary career path. Among the key milestones along the way have been its success in pioneering a new category of vehicle, establishing itself as the embodiment of driving pleasure in its segment and becoming the world’s top-selling premium car. The model range was launched 50 years ago to replace the already legendary BMW 02 and is now in its seventh generation. Today, just as in 1975, a BMW 3 Series represents an expression of joy in sporty, agile handling, enthusiasm for innovative technology and appreciation of premium quality. The 3 Series a highly effective global ambassador for BMW’s core attributes. Its history is a testament to BMW’s advances in the areas of sporting ability, efficiency, safety, comfort and connectivity, as well as to the design development.
BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition
The BMW 3 Series Long-wheelbase was first launched in 2021. Now with the ‘50 Jahre’ Edition, the 330Li M Sport gets an array of aesthetic and functional enhancements. On the outside, the edition features the M High-Gloss Shadowline, with the kidney grille, window surrounds, rear diffuser and tailpipes in high-gloss black, lending a mean and sporty look. On the inside, it gets carbon fibre interior trim along with the BMW Head-up display and 3D Augmented View navigation. The most exclusive detail can be found on the B-Pillar, where a meticulously laser engraved artwork with a ‘1/50’ badging signals the highly exclusive nature of the edition.
The sophisticated design of the BMW kidney grille and twin circular headlights – both signature brand features – gives the front end an unmistakable appearance. Adaptive LED Headlights with projector lamps featuring cornering light functions offer peak performance and safety in low-visibility conditions. It’s dimensions – Length: 4,819 mm and Wheelbase: 2,961 mm – make it the longest car in the segment with the most spacious rear seat. High quality materials, precise build quality and numerous meticulously crafted details set the tone for the refined premium character in the interior. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats with extendable thigh support. The BMW Widescreen Curved Display brings extra modernity and advanced digital services. The standard-fitted M leather steering wheel has a flat-bottomed rim. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. The BMW iDrive with Operating System 8.5 is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver’s individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps.
With BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds.
Priced at ₹64 lakhs, ex-showroom
BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition
The BMW M340i was launched back in 2021 and to this date remains the quickest internal combustion engine car to be built in India, with a blistering 0-100 kmph time of just 4.4 seconds. The BMW M340i is also the highest selling performance car ever sold in India, with over 1,000 units sold to date. Now with the ‘50 Jahre’ Edition, it gets exclusive elements on both the exterior & interior. On the outside, the edition features a meticulously laser engraved artwork on the B-Pillar with a ‘1/50’ badging. Other elements elevating the sporty appeal include the special ‘50 Jahre’ emblems on the front & rear, special ‘50 Jahre’ hubcaps, as well as the M badging and M340i model badging in high gloss black. Customers will also get a M Performance Key Fob.
The exterior design of the new BMW M340i xDrive remains sporty as ever. The front end cuts a wide, low-slung and aggressive figure. Framed by a single surround, the black mesh style BMW kidney grille is linked to sleek Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The headlights are complimented by the M Lights Shadowline line which adds a sporty black tint making for an imposing front fascia. Exterior mirror caps with their unique M Design in high-gloss black add an eye-catching sporty look. Complementing the M aerodynamics package, the car features a body-coloured M rear spoiler on the boot lid. The vehicle’s athletic touch is also enhanced by air intake struts and trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The 19-inch Jet Black Alloy Wheels in 995M styling with Red M Sport Brakes Calipers add hugely to the car’s road presence.
The interior accentuates luxury, comfort and the revered feeling of M. The first element to catch attention is the digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area so it almost looks like it is floating. Sport seats with Leather Vernasca upholstery in Black with M Highlights provide excellent lateral support and have a great range of adjustment. The sporty ambience of the interior is also underlined by the steering wheel with a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position. This, along with shift paddles, delivers a race car like seating experience. The performance-oriented ambience is boosted thanks to M High Gloss Shadowline, Individual Headliner Anthracite and interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre.
The new BMW M340i xDrive is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 374 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is in 4.4 seconds.
Priced at ₹76.9 lakhs, ex-showroom