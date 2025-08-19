50 years of the BMW 3 Series, an iconic volume seller for the company worldwide

BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition

The BMW M340i was launched back in 2021 and to this date remains the quickest internal combustion engine car to be built in India, with a blistering 0-100 kmph time of just 4.4 seconds. The BMW M340i is also the highest selling performance car ever sold in India, with over 1,000 units sold to date. Now with the ‘50 Jahre’ Edition, it gets exclusive elements on both the exterior & interior. On the outside, the edition features a meticulously laser engraved artwork on the B-Pillar with a ‘1/50’ badging. Other elements elevating the sporty appeal include the special ‘50 Jahre’ emblems on the front & rear, special ‘50 Jahre’ hubcaps, as well as the M badging and M340i model badging in high gloss black. Customers will also get a M Performance Key Fob.

The exterior design of the new BMW M340i xDrive remains sporty as ever. The front end cuts a wide, low-slung and aggressive figure. Framed by a single surround, the black mesh style BMW kidney grille is linked to sleek Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The headlights are complimented by the M Lights Shadowline line which adds a sporty black tint making for an imposing front fascia. Exterior mirror caps with their unique M Design in high-gloss black add an eye-catching sporty look. Complementing the M aerodynamics package, the car features a body-coloured M rear spoiler on the boot lid. The vehicle’s athletic touch is also enhanced by air intake struts and trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The 19-inch Jet Black Alloy Wheels in 995M styling with Red M Sport Brakes Calipers add hugely to the car’s road presence.

The interior accentuates luxury, comfort and the revered feeling of M. The first element to catch attention is the digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area so it almost looks like it is floating. Sport seats with Leather Vernasca upholstery in Black with M Highlights provide excellent lateral support and have a great range of adjustment. The sporty ambience of the interior is also underlined by the steering wheel with a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position. This, along with shift paddles, delivers a race car like seating experience. The performance-oriented ambience is boosted thanks to M High Gloss Shadowline, Individual Headliner Anthracite and interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre.

The new BMW M340i xDrive is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 374 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is in 4.4 seconds.

Priced at ₹76.9 lakhs, ex-showroom