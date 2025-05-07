F1 driver Jack Doohan dropped by Alpine mid-season, sparking controversy

In a dramatic mid-season twist that has rocked the Formula 1 paddock, Alpine has dropped Australian rookie Jack Doohan ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The shock decision sees reserve driver Franco Colapinto promoted to a full-time race seat, marking a turbulent chapter for the struggling French team. Do note that this is the second team to do so as earlier this season Redbull dropped Liam Lawson and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda.
Behind the scenes, Alpine’s internal politics appear to be as high-stakes as the on-track battles. Sources suggest that Flavio Briatore, Alpine’s controversial executive adviser, played a pivotal role in Doohan’s removal. The move allegedly caused friction with team principal Oliver Oakes, who subsequently resigned in protest — opening the door for Briatore to tighten his grip on the team’s operations. This power shift within Alpine has raised eyebrows throughout the paddock, with many questioning the team’s direction just six races into the 2025 season.
Jack Doohan’s short-lived F1 stint was not without promise. The 21-year-old had steadily gained ground, most recently outqualifying veteran teammate Pierre Gasly in Miami. However, a first-corner incident — not of his making— ended his race prematurely.
The Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will make his debut at Imola, and while the team lauds the move as a step toward long-term potential, insiders and fans alike are questioning the motives. Colapinto’s backing and commercial appeal may have played as significant a role as his race credentials.
Financial pressures and the allure of fresh investment often influence decisions in Formula 1, but this swap may become a cautionary tale of what happens when business outweighs merit.