F1 driver Jack Doohan dropped by Alpine mid-season, sparking controversy

Behind the scenes, Alpine’s internal politics appear to be as high-stakes as the on-track battles. Sources suggest that Flavio Briatore, Alpine’s controversial executive adviser, played a pivotal role in Doohan’s removal. The move allegedly caused friction with team principal Oliver Oakes, who subsequently resigned in protest — opening the door for Briatore to tighten his grip on the team’s operations. This power shift within Alpine has raised eyebrows throughout the paddock, with many questioning the team’s direction just six races into the 2025 season.

Jack Doohan’s short-lived F1 stint was not without promise. The 21-year-old had steadily gained ground, most recently outqualifying veteran teammate Pierre Gasly in Miami. However, a first-corner incident — not of his making— ended his race prematurely.