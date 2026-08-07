Bengaluru International Short Film Festival’s 16th edition raises the bar with global themes, a new dance-focused category

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What stood out to us most this year was the sheer quality of the films. BISFF has always attracted exceptional submissions but this edition felt different. The overall standard was remarkably high and it made the curation one of the most challenging we’ve experienced. We often returned to the same films, watched them again, discussed them at length and re-evaluated our choices. It wasn’t about finding good films; it was about choosing among so many deserving ones. We wanted every filmmaker to receive a fair, thoughtful evaluation and for the final selection to reflect the strongest work we received this year. In terms of themes, it’s always fascinating to see how filmmakers from completely different parts of the world respond to similar realities. Without any coordination, many were exploring the same concerns through very different stories. We noticed several films dealing with war and its lasting impact, stories seen through the eyes of children and narratives that questioned crime, justice and morality. While each film was rooted in its own culture and context — those shared themes kept emerging, reminding us how universal many of today’s concerns have become