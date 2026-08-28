Ahead of Durga Puja 2026 Kumartuli faces camera bans, clay shortages and new restrictions

Photography in Kumartuli has operated under a permission system for years. In 2022, the artisan association charged ₹50 for a month-long card or ₹100 for the full festival season, with proceeds going towards artisan welfare. By 2025, however, the system was buckling under the sheer volume of visitors arriving to create content. Influencers and vloggers came with scripted reels, hired photographers, costumed models, tripods and ring lights, sometimes turning working studios and narrow lanes into makeshift sets. Artisans complained of people filming without permission, obstructing their work and treating unfinished idols as backdrops. Even charging for access did little to control the crowds, with one artisan association eventually stopping the issue of permission cards altogether. During Chokkhu Daan, the ritual painting of the goddess's eyes, a separate no-exceptions photography ban was imposed.

Reports of stricter and potentially costlier photography permissions for the 2026 season therefore arrive against a backdrop of mounting exasperation. For artisans, the issue is not necessarily the presence of cameras. Photographs and films have helped take Kumartuli's work far beyond Kolkata. The frustration lies in the assumption that access comes automatically, particularly when a crowded workshop, misplaced equipment or careless movement can interfere with idols still being made.