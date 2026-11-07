Why Apple and Raw Mango’s Diwali film has divided viewers

Apple's latest Diwali campaign, Step Into the Light, created in collaboration with Indian fashion label Raw Mango, has sparked a debate about the difference between visual appeal and cultural storytelling. Featuring actor Juhi Chawla, the film brings together Indian textiles, dance and technology, set to a folk reinterpretation of the 1990s song Roop Suhana Lagta Hai. While several viewers have praised its cinematography, music and elaborate costumes, others have questioned its portrayal of Diwali, arguing that the campaign focuses more on luxury and spectacle than the everyday experiences associated with the festival.
Directed by Raw Mango founder Sanjay Garg, the film was shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro at Rajasthan's Tijara Fort. Performers dressed in textiles including Chanderi and Varanasi brocades move through the fort in a choreographed sequence that combines traditional and contemporary dance. Juhi Chawla makes a cameo appearance, while the film also showcases the smartphone's low-light camera capabilities.
Much of the criticism centres on what viewers describe as an 'outside-in' representation of Diwali. Critics, including activist Ankit Bhuptani, have questioned the decision to present the festival through an elaborate luxury-fashion showcase rather than the domestic and community experiences that form an important part of its celebrations.
Diwali is commonly associated with family gatherings, household rituals, the preparation and sharing of food, noisy celebrations and neighbourhood festivities. However, these familiar elements are largely absent from the campaign. Instead, it places its performers in an imposing heritage setting, with carefully styled clothing, choreographed movements and a polished visual treatment. For critics, this creates a representation of the festival that is visually appealing but removed from the everyday experiences of many people who celebrate it.
The folk reinterpretation of Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, originally featured in Juhi Chawla's 1994 film The Gentleman, adds a nostalgic element to the campaign. One viewer even joked about the film missing an opportunity to reference the original song's memorable sword-and-SIM sequence, while others has expressed disappointment that the original Tamil version has not been used.
Supporters have pointed out that Apple is marketing a premium smartphone and that the campaign's aspirational treatment is consistent with the brand's advertising approach
The controversy raises questions about how brands interpret Indian festivals for commercial campaigns, and whether cultural authenticity necessarily requires a representation of familiar domestic rituals. Apple's campaign shows how heritage, fashion and technology can come together in a visually elaborate production. However, the mixed response shows that visual sophistication alone may not be enough to establish an emotional connection with audiences.
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