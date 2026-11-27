What if the story of Indian civilisation could be made fascinating through music, dance, poetry and performance? That's where Feroz Abbas Khan, along with a team of some of the finest creative minds, comes in to tell us the same story through The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation.

Feroz Abbas Khan’s The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation is an unmissable experience

The show takes you on quite a ride through India's civilisational journey, beginning with Ganesh Vandana and the Natyashastra, moving through the Ramayana, Mahabharata and the Battle of Kurukshetra, before embracing Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Sufism. There is Meera's devotion, live Gurbani, a Vittala bhajan and the evocative Chaap Tilak, followed by the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, Kathak and a burst of Gujarati folk.