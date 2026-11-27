What if the story of Indian civilisation could be made fascinating through music, dance, poetry and performance? That's where Feroz Abbas Khan, along with a team of some of the finest creative minds, comes in to tell us the same story through The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation.
The show takes you on quite a ride through India's civilisational journey, beginning with Ganesh Vandana and the Natyashastra, moving through the Ramayana, Mahabharata and the Battle of Kurukshetra, before embracing Jainism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Sufism. There is Meera's devotion, live Gurbani, a Vittala bhajan and the evocative Chaap Tilak, followed by the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, Kathak and a burst of Gujarati folk.
From Swami Vivekananda's historic Chicago address and Vande Mataram to archival footage of Gandhi, Tagore's Chitto Jetha Bhayshunyo and Gandhi's own voice, the narrative eventually arrives at India's freedom movement and evolving national identity. Zoroastrianism and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram find their place in this expansive canvas too. And then there is Amitabh Bachchan's unmistakable baritone, lending the narrative gravitas and magic.
It is quite a task to fit so many centuries, faiths and cultural expressions into one production, but the show makes a spirited attempt at it.
What makes The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation work is the way its creative elements come together to tell a story as complex as Indian civilisation without losing its emotional and visual appeal.
Ajay-Atul, known for making even simple compositions sound larger than life, bring an unmistakably Indian musical sensibility to the production. The layered use of instruments creates a soundscape rooted in our musical traditions while retaining the grandeur the show demands.
The choreography by Mayuri Upadhya, Samir and Arsh Tanna, with guest choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, is another highlight. From Kathak and Bharatanatyam to Garba, Dandiya Raas, the Dhol-Cha of Ganapati celebrations, Meera's devotion and Sufi whirling, the production draws from an extraordinary range of dance traditions. What stands out is how each form retains its distinct idiom while remaining accessible to the common audience.
Manish Malhotra's costumes add another dimension to the storytelling. The colour palette, fabrics, cuts, zari and embroidery evoke regional identities, while the flowing silhouettes allow dancers the freedom to move effortlessly. The production is ultimately a collective achievement. It takes an entire team to bring a canvas as vast as Indian civilisation to life on stage.
The show is currently being staged at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai; visit the centre's official website for show details and tickets.