Tapas brings cinematic heist mechanics to the stage in Chennai

The comic lineage is easy to place. The team are big fans of Crazy Mohan, and of films like Kadhala Kadhala and Panchatantiram. “Our play will be an out and out farce.” Aadithiya hopes the chatter afterwards turns to the staging, which is packed with small, fiddly touches and a lot of physicality.

Srinithi plays Agent Monica, the junior on the team, and she's firm that Monica never walks on thinking she's being funny. She wants to be taken seriously, badly. "What I enjoy about her is that underneath all that confidence, there's a little bit of insecurity. She really wants to prove that she belongs in the room. I think that's what makes her very human for me." The laughs live in the gap between what Monica believes is happening and what actually is.

Across from her is Victoria, the senior agent, played by Yahavie Dhanesh Kumar. Mysterious and strict when she needs to be, with a surprising streak of patience. Here's the casting joke: in real life Yahavie is far closer to Monica, all fun and chaos, and that was the draw. "I wanted to play someone completely different from myself." Playing it straight is harder than it looks. "I've realised it's actually harder to be emotionless than to emote." Her naturally smiley face has had to learn to stand down.

Srinithi's theory of the craft is refreshingly unshowy. Listen, she says, instead of waiting for your cue. The funniest response sometimes lands half a second late, or is simply a look. Scenes find their rhythm through repetition: try something, watch it land differently, adjust. Once the ensemble trusts each other, there's room for the spontaneous. That's the bit she loves most, when everyone listens so closely the scene starts to feel almost effortless.

The play is a heist, so it seems only fair to ask what they’d steal from the theatre once the curtain falls. Yahavie would take Ganapathy’s magnifying glass. “But honestly, I’d steal a little quirk from every character. That’s what makes Tapas special.”

Srinithi doesn’t hesitate. “I’d definitely steal this cast. We’ve already pulled off a heist together. Taking them home feels like the obvious next step.”