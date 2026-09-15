'No image of villainy she could not believe': What Miss Marple inherited from Agatha Christie’s grandmother

In December 1927, readers of The Sketch magazine were introduced to an unusual addition to detective fiction. She did not carry a magnifying glass, smoke a pipe, or possess a theatrically large egg-shaped head, like a certain moustachioed French sleuth. Instead, she sat in her drawing room, wrapped in a fluffy pink shawl, softly clicking her knitting needles together. Her name was Jane Marple.

Agatha Christie built her world of literary detectives around misdirection, which makes it fitting that one of her most ingenious creations would be a village spinster with a cat whose unassuming nature concealed an extraordinary understanding of human nature.

Miss Jane Marple lived alone with her cat, she knitted, gardened, socialised and took a keen interest in gossip in the sleepy English village of St Mary Mead. She approached a crime scene like a curious neighbour, asking nosy questions and observing everything around her. To the police, she hardly looked like a threat. What could an old lady like her know about crime?

But beneath her lace bonnets, Marple possessed a razor-sharp mind, just as dangerously analytical as any seasoned Scotland Yard investigator.

Behind that deceptively gentle figure was someone Christie knew intimately: her grandmother.

Agatha Christie's Miss Marple: The anatomy of an unlikely sleuth

Christie acknowledged several times that Miss Marple was partly inspired by her maternal grandmother and her grandmother’s friends. The resemblance was not meant to be a literal portrait. Christie herself noted that Miss Marple was more fussy and spinsterish than her grandmother ever was.

But the essential idea came from the older women Christie had observed while growing up, women who, despite leading seemingly sheltered lives, possessed a surprisingly sophisticated understanding of human behaviour.

Miss Marple remarkably spans two distinct eras, embodying both Victorian sensibilities upon her 1927 debut and the realities of the post-WWII generation by the 1970s. She lived through emergence of modern society, and though she harbors nostalgia for bygone days, she never rejects progress and is not a reactionary.