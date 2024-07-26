Artistry of resilience and identity

Gallery Latitude 28 is set to unveil an exciting new exhibition titled Fragile, featuring the works of three emerging artists: Al-Qawi Nanavati, Dola Shikder, and Purvi Sharma. Opening on July 31, 2024, this exhibition aims to delve into themes of vulnerability, identity, and the human experience through diverse and captivating artistic practices. Fragile brings together the voices of these artists, each exploring personal and universal themes with deep creativity.
Al-Qawi Nanavati presents mixed-media works in a series titled Letters to my Mother, influenced by her journey through loss and renewal. Her pieces invite viewers into a contemplative space, offering a reflection on grief and healing.
Dola Shikder's work, Myths of Belonging, examines femininity and cultural identity. Through textiles, paint, and multimedia collaborations with her mother, Shikder challenges traditional narratives and invites viewers to rethink their perceptions of belonging and identity.
Purvi Sharma's sculptural pieces capture the essence of everyday life. Her works resonate with a serene presence, highlighting the beauty found in the ordinary and encouraging viewers to see the extraordinary in the mundane.
Fragile not only invites introspection but also challenges viewers to engage deeply with the artists' journeys of resilience and discovery. This exhibition promises a thought-provoking experience, showing the power of art to explore and express complex emotions and stories.
What: Art Exhibition - Fragile
When: Till August 18, 2024
Where: Gallery LATITUDE 28, New Delhi