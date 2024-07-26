Artistry of resilience and identity

Gallery Latitude 28 is set to unveil an exciting new exhibition titled Fragile, featuring the works of three emerging artists: Al-Qawi Nanavati, Dola Shikder, and Purvi Sharma. Opening on July 31, 2024, this exhibition aims to delve into themes of vulnerability, identity, and the human experience through diverse and captivating artistic practices. Fragile brings together the voices of these artists, each exploring personal and universal themes with deep creativity.

Al-Qawi Nanavati presents mixed-media works in a series titled Letters to my Mother, influenced by her journey through loss and renewal. Her pieces invite viewers into a contemplative space, offering a reflection on grief and healing.