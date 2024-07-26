Art

Artistry of resilience and identity

Artists navigate through identity and vulnerability in compelling new exhibition
In Frame: Al-Qawi Nanavati, Dola Shikder, Purvi Sharma
Gallery Latitude 28 is set to unveil an exciting new exhibition titled Fragile, featuring the works of three emerging artists: Al-Qawi Nanavati, Dola Shikder, and Purvi Sharma. Opening on July 31, 2024, this exhibition aims to delve into themes of vulnerability, identity, and the human experience through diverse and captivating artistic practices. Fragile brings together the voices of these artists, each exploring personal and universal themes with deep creativity. 

Al-Qawi Nanavati presents mixed-media works in a series titled Letters to my Mother, influenced by her journey through loss and renewal. Her pieces invite viewers into a contemplative space, offering a reflection on grief and healing.

Al-Qawi Nanavati
Dola Shikder's work, Myths of Belonging, examines femininity and cultural identity. Through textiles, paint, and multimedia collaborations with her mother, Shikder challenges traditional narratives and invites viewers to rethink their perceptions of belonging and identity.

Dola Shikder
Purvi Sharma's sculptural pieces capture the essence of everyday life. Her works resonate with a serene presence, highlighting the beauty found in the ordinary and encouraging viewers to see the extraordinary in the mundane.

Purvi Sharma
Fragile not only invites introspection but also challenges viewers to engage deeply with the artists' journeys of resilience and discovery. This exhibition promises a thought-provoking experience, showing the power of art to explore and express complex emotions and stories.

  • What: Art Exhibition - Fragile

  • When: Till August 18, 2024

  • Where: Gallery LATITUDE 28, New Delhi

Delhi
Art Exhibition 
Fragile

