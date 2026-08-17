3 Palestinian art forms you should know: Tatreez, Hebron glass and mosaic art

Tatreez — Arabic for "embroidery" — is the word for traditional Palestinian hand-stitching, worked mainly onto the thobe, a loose-fitting dress. Cross-stitch motifs of flowers, trees and birds once identified a maker's village, region and social status. Passed from mother to daughter, it remains a real source of income for women today, and UNESCO inscribed it on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021. The Nakba changed what the thobe meant. As displacement scattered communities, embroidery became a way of carrying regional identity into new places. During the First Intifada, the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation from 1987 to 1993, women further used their dresses to express national identity, stitching flags, maps and other symbols of homeland into the fabric.