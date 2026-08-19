Khorkhori Janala: The history behind Kolkata's iconic Louvred windows

The design found its most particular use in the andar-mahal — the inner quarters traditionally occupied by women — where looking out without being looked at was not incidental but structural, built into the architecture of daily life itself. It is impossible, for anyone who grew up watching sunlight fracture through those slats, not to think of Satyajit Ray's Charulata, and its aching image of Madhabi Mukherjee framed by her own khorkhori, scanning the street below for a life she is not quite permitted to enter.

It is tempting, given how thoroughly the khorkhori has embedded itself into the city's visual memory, to claim it as Kolkata's own invention; the truth, however, is more entangled. Louvred shutters have far older Mediterranean precedents — variously fashioned from marble and wood — whose exact lineage is difficult to trace with any certainty, which means Kolkata's claim to originality does not quite hold, even if its claim to adaptation does.