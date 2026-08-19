Khorkhori Janala: The history behind Kolkata's iconic Louvred windows

Ask an older resident of North Kolkata what the city sounds like, and somewhere in the answer is the khar-khar of a khorkhori being pried open on a humid morning. A younger Calcuttan may not know the window by name, but has almost certainly walked past one. They line the fading colonial façades of the city's older lanes — rows of wooden slats, angled against the afternoon sun. This is the khorkhori janala, and its name is believed to onomatopoeically echo the very sound of its own mechanism — the khar-khar, or khad-khad, made as its wooden louvres shift on their rod, controlling how much of the outside is allowed to enter.
The design found its most particular use in the andar-mahal — the inner quarters traditionally occupied by women — where looking out without being looked at was not incidental but structural, built into the architecture of daily life itself. It is impossible, for anyone who grew up watching sunlight fracture through those slats, not to think of Satyajit Ray's Charulata, and its aching image of Madhabi Mukherjee framed by her own khorkhori, scanning the street below for a life she is not quite permitted to enter.
It is tempting, given how thoroughly the khorkhori has embedded itself into the city's visual memory, to claim it as Kolkata's own invention; the truth, however, is more entangled. Louvred shutters have far older Mediterranean precedents — variously fashioned from marble and wood — whose exact lineage is difficult to trace with any certainty, which means Kolkata's claim to originality does not quite hold, even if its claim to adaptation does.
European colonisers introduced louvred windows to Bengal in the eighteenth century, and local carpenters, working with Kolkata's particular humidity and glare, reshaped the idea into something distinctly suited to its climate — most visibly in the rajbaris of North Kolkata, Shobhabazar Rajbari among them, whose first Durga Puja in 1757 marked the beginning of a long architectural conversation between European form and Bengali need. Europe, meanwhile, continued evolving in parallel — Edward Bevan's 1769 patent for slatted, cord-operated blinds shares a spirit with the khorkhori but not a mechanism, so neither can claim to have authored the other.
Today, as the old houses vanish or are renovated beyond recognition, the khorkhori disappears with them. Yet these windows remain a reminder - a small, unassuming proof that the most enduring ideas are rarely invented outright, only ever borrowed, and made to belong.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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