Sergio Valenzuela-Escobedo on AI, photography, colonial histories and the future of the photographic archive

Mänk’áčen (Revision 6) by internationally acclaimed artist, curator and researcher Sergio Valenzuela-Escobedo revisits photography’s colonial histories, questioning how the camera has shaped representation, memory and identity. Presented as part of the global bicentenary celebrations of photography, the exhibition brings together archival and contemporary material to challenge dominant narratives around the medium.

Sergio Valenzuela-Escobedo is one of the leading voices in contemporary photography research and curatorial practice. He is the Artistic Director of doubledummy, whose recent recognition at Rencontres d’Arles, one of the world’s most prestigious photography festivals, adds to his growing international profile.