Deepak Shinde’s latest exhibition examines nature, mythology and coexistence

A

Throughout my six-decade career, I have felt a constant need to keep exploring. I later moved towards figurative and socio-economic subjects connected to the world around me, and then began using animals as forms and allegories. I believe that art must evolve, and an artist must continue to challenge himself.

Looking back, I can see that coexistence has remained an underlying concern throughout my work: our coexistence as human beings, as a society, and as one species among many within a larger environment.

The Bombay Flora Chronicle grew from several subjects that had remained in my imagination. I wondered what might happen if visitors from another world arrived on Earth and encountered birds before humans. I thought about the deep commitment of people entering the Ganges for a holy dip, looking beyond the possible dangers around them because of their faith. I also returned to my fascination with The Jungle Book, reimagining its story with a girl rather than a boy.