A concept art night that keeps 12 Delhi galleries open past their usual timings

Last weekend, 12 of Delhi's most prominent art galleries in Defence Colony kept their doors open for visitors way past their usual closing time at 6 pm for a reason.

What is the Defense Colony Art Night?

One of the most vibrant monthly events in Delhi’s art scene, the Def Col Art Night, has been drawing connoisseurs, critics, and collectors to the event to keep tabs on new art, though the wine, cheese, crackers, and mushroom quiches obviously did help. Launched on February 3, 2026, the Art Night is a single-event evening that comes up organically whenever the participating galleries are ready for a show. Its past editions were March 17, April 23, July 7, and August 21.

This month, eight of the participating galleries presented new shows, and three others displayed their ongoing shows in the latest edition, on Friday, August 21. Here’s what we saw, experienced, and vibed with.