4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad

A curated guide to the city’s most vibrant galleries and immersive visual experiences this season
5 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
Interesting exhibitions in Hyderabad

1. Unseen world

4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
Showcase at Srishti Art

Curated by Aishwarya Suresh, The River of Many Drops brings together six artists who approach landscape through lived realities, across different mediums.

On view till October 4. 11 am to 7 pm. At Srishti Art, Jubilee Hills.

2. New persepctives

4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
Sculpture by Pooka Iranna

Nothing Arrives Unchanged features the work of nine contemporary artists, with each work of art telling its own story from origin to display.

On view till October 4. 11 am to 7 pm. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

3. Raw expression

4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
Art by Shubhankar Chandere

Learning from the Ground features four artists who reflect on how knowledge is sustained — exploring everyday practices through the lens on ecological, social, and political change.

On view till October 10. 11 am to 7 pm. At Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur.

4. Visual storytelling

4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
Artwork features in Mausam

Mausam features the perspectives and practices of four artists who spotlight stories and relationships with the natural world.

On view till September 13. 11 am to 7 pm. At Maison D'Art, Banjara Hills.

5 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad
Nithish Shetty brings depth and lyrical prowess with his new track
Art
Hyderabad
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