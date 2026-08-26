4 exciting art exhibitions happening in Hyderabad

Curated by Aishwarya Suresh, The River of Many Drops brings together six artists who approach landscape through lived realities, across different mediums.
On view till October 4. 11 am to 7 pm. At Srishti Art, Jubilee Hills.
Nothing Arrives Unchanged features the work of nine contemporary artists, with each work of art telling its own story from origin to display.
On view till October 4. 11 am to 7 pm. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.
Learning from the Ground features four artists who reflect on how knowledge is sustained — exploring everyday practices through the lens on ecological, social, and political change.
On view till October 10. 11 am to 7 pm. At Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur.
Mausam features the perspectives and practices of four artists who spotlight stories and relationships with the natural world.
On view till September 13. 11 am to 7 pm. At Maison D'Art, Banjara Hills.