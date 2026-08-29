Rare Chettinadu saris reveal a forgotten textile history at this Chennai exhibition

“The title itself comes from the three main characteristics of these saris. Kodu means stripes, kattam means checks and korvai is a weaving technique,” Bessie explains. Together, they create the recognisable look of the textiles, with geometric patterns, strong borders and a palette of mustard, red, orange and maroon, alongside black, green and blue. The saris are estimated to be around 80 to 120 years old.

Yet, as Bessie points out, there is still much we do not know about them. “There isn’t much written about these saris. We wanted to look at the collective knowledge, the people who are connected to them and their memories,” she says. The saris were collected from Chettiar homes, with references suggesting they were woven in Kottaiyur, but their precise histories remain difficult to establish. “Who really wore these cotton saris is a question mark,” Bessie says.