Keeping the concept of 'lines' in the forefront, seven Kolkata artists put their perspectives in form

A plethora of visual languages come under one roof as seven emerging artists showcase their work at Birla Academy of Art and Culture at their ongoing exhibition Svikriti, curated by Uma Ray. Artists Samir Das, Muskan Kaur, Pralay Mistri, Indraagni Ghosh, David Malaker, Aishi Biswas, and Arnab Das Adhikari delve into the notion of line. How does this imaginary or real line shape our identities, psyche, and geographies? Through paintings, sketches, prints, sculptures and installations, the exhibition brings the viewer closer to the behaviour of this ‘line’ and how it affects one’s surroundings.
Seven emerging artist give form to their perspectives of ' lines'
Arnab Das Adhikari’s works explore themes like landscape, his pet cat, and his grandmother through a variety of mediums. His work shows knowledge, range, and keen observation. He mentions, “My theme often revolves around those people with whom I share an emotional connection. I come from Purba Medinipur, which has a very rich flora and fauna, which also becomes the subject of my landscape sketches. I am currently working with pen and acrylic mediums.”
David Malaker breaks down his work Antaryatra, which depicts progress to going back to the roots in a thoroughly nuanced and intricate panel, which is the longest single canvas on display. “The main composition is drawn from my Goodnight Calcutta series. I started the composition from the left side, which depicts the loss of our trams and heritage, and then I turned to politics and the loss of Bengal industrialisation. Then I put in fish, which is quintessential in Bengal, female figures, and concluded with scenes from the charak festival, depicting that we have to go back to our roots at the end of the day.”
One of the most striking series of works on display is by Aishi Biswas. The artist takes a complete medium and treats it to give it a whole new meaning, mostly depicting the dystopian environment inside a skull. She comments, “I have learnt encaustic from Amy Parish. My canvas was a photograph which was complete in itself. But slowly I started trusting the process of encaustic. I tend to collect anything, especially waste materials. In my canvases, I have used dried leaves and petals. All my works are on decay and death.”
Svikriti is on display till September 13, 2026
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