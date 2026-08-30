Keeping the concept of 'lines' in the forefront, seven Kolkata artists put their perspectives in form

A plethora of visual languages come under one roof as seven emerging artists showcase their work at Birla Academy of Art and Culture at their ongoing exhibition Svikriti, curated by Uma Ray. Artists Samir Das, Muskan Kaur, Pralay Mistri, Indraagni Ghosh, David Malaker, Aishi Biswas, and Arnab Das Adhikari delve into the notion of line. How does this imaginary or real line shape our identities, psyche, and geographies? Through paintings, sketches, prints, sculptures and installations, the exhibition brings the viewer closer to the behaviour of this ‘line’ and how it affects one’s surroundings.

Seven emerging artist give form to their perspectives of ' lines'