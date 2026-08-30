Why ancient painters used egg yolks in oil paintings

There might have been a very simple way for Leonardo da Vinci and other artists of the Renaissance era to solve the problems associated with oil paint: eggs. With egg-based tempera being substituted by oil paints in 15th-century Italy, Leonardo da Vinci and Sandro Botticelli, among other painters, tried out mixing the two. Modern science suggests that egg yolks in oil paintings would have improved texture and reduced yellowing.

How egg yolks in oil painting solved the problems

Oil paintings became more flexible in comparison with tempera. The colours of oil painting appeared brighter, mixed more easily, and dried more slowly. The slow drying process allowed painters to work longer, but it also created difficulties, such as wrinkles that appeared in paintings during drying.