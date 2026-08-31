Khalid Amin Khatri redefines traditional Ajrakh in his debut solo exhibition at Khotachi Wadi

For generations, Ajrakh has been understood through repetition. The Kachchh textile tradition depends on inherited knowledge: carved wooden blocks, natural dyes, painstaking layers and patterns refined across families and centuries. In Looking Back. Looking Forward., at 47-A in Khotachi Wadi, Khalid Amin Khatri is interested in what happens when that inheritance becomes a starting point rather than a set of instructions.

From craftsman to contemporary artist: The evolution of Khalid Amin Khatri's textile practice

Khatri, who learned Ajrakh from his father and maternal grandfather before he was twelve, spent part of his youth in Mumbai. The city altered his way of seeing. He remembers its buildings, crowds, movement and walls layered with years of paint. When he returned to Ajrakhpur, those impressions followed him home.