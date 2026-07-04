A must-visit Hyderabad art exhibit invites viewers to observe and reflect

It’s not often that the answer to a question or the solution to a problem presents itself instantly. It requires reflection, a little figurative or literal head-scratching, and sustained focus before clarity emerges. Following a similar blueprint, In the Viewing Room, a showcase in Hyderabad featuring fifteen artists, refrains from offering a singular point of view or theme. Instead, everything is presented as an open-ended proposition, inviting viewers to form connections, make associations, and arrive at their own conclusions.

The exhibit brings together diverse artistic practices across mediums, including painting, mixed media, and sculpture

Among the featured artists is Bhanuprakash Ram, whose work explores the dialogue between tradition and lived experience through Mysore Rosewood Inlay. Trained in the GI-tagged craft, the Mysuru-based artisan uses carefully selected natural woods to build his artworks layer by layer, transforming the material into both canvas and archive.