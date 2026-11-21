Curated by Bengaluru-based illustrator Baasi’s Artshop, Yel’love Pawst is a whimsical, cat-centric snail mail subscription built around playful world-building and heartfelt correspondence. Each monthly envelope acts as a tiny narrative universe, featuring an illustrated, doodled letter alongside an original postcard print, a custom sticker sheet, a small surprise keepsake, and a dedicated reply card so subscribers can write back. Designed to feel like receiving a parcel from an animated pen pal, the club offers flexible ways to join — subscribers can opt for a recurring monthly membership at ₹899 or test the waters with a one-off Pawcket Mail edition priced at ₹699, making it accessible for both committed collectors and casual gifters.