Every painting began with a mark. With each stroke, slash or edge, the work emerged, bringing memories, movement, images and stories, conscious or unconscious. She moved from the watercolours of her early surrealist years, often compared to Chagall’s, throughw a brief and transformative period of abstraction, to the large figurative paintings for which she became known. At their centres are often women; around them sit teapots, flowers, pillows, cars, aeroplanes, maps, numbers and fragments of handwriting. Behind these domestic objects loom the pressures of the wider world: violence, displacement, social injustice and the long afterlife of Partition. Chaos and calm, hope and resistance meet in a single frame, often with playfulness, humour and a satirical eye. In doing so, she insisted that the lives of ordinary women were not a footnote to history but one of its central subjects. She is survived by her husband and fellow artist, Paramjit Singh. Her paintings are a legacy in which time both collapses and expands, both within and beyond the frame. As we continue to share them with you, we hope you will discover new and wondrous worlds in them, as we constantly do.

Written by Team MAP