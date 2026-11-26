On December 1, a Tuesday morning, the residents in and around Los Angeles should expect something extraordinary as Indian artist Santanu Hazarika starts working on three triptych artworks at High Society on Beverly Boulevard. By Thursday evening Santanu and team will complete their artworks, with music performances running through the space while he paints. What happens in between, the visitors, the half-formed ideas, the bands at night, is the whole idea.
The residency is MARVIN LIVE, a new format from MARVIN, the Los Angeles music, culture and style magazine founded by Marvin Scott Jarrett, the man who started Ray Gun and NYLON before it.
For three days, High Society becomes a working studio by day and a room full of music, conversation and people by night, right before the art world packs up for Miami. Fashion, art and culture run through all three days. It is also a moment for Indian art on a global stage: a self-taught artist from Assam taking over a Los Angeles fashion house days before the art world heads to Miami.
Born in Assam, Santanu Hazarika, who now lives in Mumbai, is a self-taught artist. In India, he's known for his dense black-ink worlds built out of mythology, manga, heavy metal and whatever comes up from the subconscious. His creations have ended up on walls, products and stages, with more than 150 brand collaborations in his kitty, and projects with musicians Divine, Raftaar and Ritviz.
In Los Angeles, he'll build the three triptychs in public, working every day from 11am to 4pm with the process streamed live, while invited Los Angeles artists drop in through the afternoon.
Santanu says, "I've drawn in front of crowds plenty of times. What's different here is the room. High Society has dressed Prince, and I get to build three triptychs out of the things I grew up on in Assam: the myths, the monsters, the metal records. I want to see what LA makes of that.
"The room itself has a story. High Society has been an independent fashion house and bespoke tailor in Los Angeles since 1968, now run by David Lim. It has dressed Prince, Post Malone, Orville Peck, Ray Charles, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James (Prince came back so often the Lims kept a binder of every outfit they made him), and its work has turned up on screen in Kill Bill, Drive and Mank," he added.
Evenings belong to music and conversation. DeathbyRomy performs on opening night, December 1. On December 2, Marvin Scott Jarrett hosts Building Subculture, a filmed MARVIN Creative Conversation with Santanu, Gavin Rossdale, Luke Spiller, frontman of The Struts, and Adi Shankar, the Kolkata-born producer and showrunner behind Netflix's Castlevania and Devil May Cry. On December 3, the finished triptychs are revealed.