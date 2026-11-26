On December 1, a Tuesday morning, the residents in and around Los Angeles should expect something extraordinary as Indian artist Santanu Hazarika starts working on three triptych artworks at High Society on Beverly Boulevard. By Thursday evening Santanu and team will complete their artworks, with music performances running through the space while he paints. What happens in between, the visitors, the half-formed ideas, the bands at night, is the whole idea.

The residency is MARVIN LIVE, a new format from MARVIN, the Los Angeles music, culture and style magazine founded by Marvin Scott Jarrett, the man who started Ray Gun and NYLON before it.

For three days, High Society becomes a working studio by day and a room full of music, conversation and people by night, right before the art world packs up for Miami. Fashion, art and culture run through all three days. It is also a moment for Indian art on a global stage: a self-taught artist from Assam taking over a Los Angeles fashion house days before the art world heads to Miami.