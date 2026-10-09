This exhibition in Hyderabad reimagines heritage and memory in a celebration of artistic continuity

Art and artistic practices are never stagnant. With every passing era, artistic horizons keep expanding while newer forms and traditions take shape. However, through it all, the inheritance of traditional techniques remains constant. Celebrating the myriad ways art history continues to shape contemporary practice, Continuum brings together 11 artists working across various mediums.
Upholding continuity as a condition of artistic practice, the exhibition showcases the inheritance of references and techniques and spotlights how a new generation shapes and reinterprets them. In the case of artist Rajashekar Pendurthi, his evolving practice brings him to the exploration of egg tempera — a Renaissance archival medium. His Fishermen and Garaga Performers series revisits the people, culture, festivals and milieu, where familiar subjects are decontextualised and presented in lucid, colourful foregrounds, while the backgrounds dissolve into sepia-like, shifting spaces. “The experience has opened a new and exciting direction in my artistic journey, allowing me to closely engage with the material, surface and discipline of the medium,” says Rajashekar.
Drawing inspiration from his worldwide travels, artist Fawad Tamkanat’s work revolves around architecture and memory. “My cityscape series draws strongly from Scandinavian, European and Middle Eastern influences, layered over the timeless architecture of my birthplace, Hyderabad,” the artist explains. While the arches, old streets and silent courtyards of Hyderabad remain at the heart of Fawad’s work, his artistic vision takes him on a different journey. “They are reimagined through the light, stillness and minimalism I absorbed in the North, and the texture and warmth I found in the Middle East and Europe,” he adds.
For other artists, lived experience plays a larger role in their practice. Working with Indian ink, paste and acrylics on canvas, artist Jaswanth KD’s work in the exhibition is part of a larger project titled The Protest. “This particular work comes from my own memory of the peaceful protests while growing up in Andhra Pradesh. I remember villagers writing their grievances or statements on slates, tying them to sticks and sitting with them during protests,” he states. For Jaswanth, having viewers look beyond the individual elements and consider the connections between labour, protest, power and resistance is key. “The work is open-ended, and I hope it encourages viewers to reflect on how individual experiences and everyday realities are shaped by larger social and political conditions,” Jaswanth adds.
Similarly, artist Sajid Bin Amar’s Wedding Album Series is brimming with nostalgia and stories of celebration. Drawing is a big part of the artist’s practice, where each page is created to mimic flipping an album and reminiscing about the memories it holds. Sajid’s vision is articulated through design stencils, overlapping tones and fine drawings. “My work is all about the memories, dreams, celebration, objects and things that speak or remind us of stories that connect our lives. It is like a visual diary of our past and present,” he concludes.
On till November 15. 11 am to 7 pm. Gallery Space, Banjara Hills.