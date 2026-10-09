This exhibition in Hyderabad reimagines heritage and memory in a celebration of artistic continuity

Art and artistic practices are never stagnant. With every passing era, artistic horizons keep expanding while newer forms and traditions take shape. However, through it all, the inheritance of traditional techniques remains constant. Celebrating the myriad ways art history continues to shape contemporary practice, Continuum brings together 11 artists working across various mediums.

The exhibition is shaped around the central idea of capturing the evolution of art over time — how it is changed and carried forward when subjected to new experiences, perspectives and contemporary forms

Upholding continuity as a condition of artistic practice, the exhibition showcases the inheritance of references and techniques and spotlights how a new generation shapes and reinterprets them. In the case of artist Rajashekar Pendurthi, his evolving practice brings him to the exploration of egg tempera — a Renaissance archival medium. His Fishermen and Garaga Performers series revisits the people, culture, festivals and milieu, where familiar subjects are decontextualised and presented in lucid, colourful foregrounds, while the backgrounds dissolve into sepia-like, shifting spaces. “The experience has opened a new and exciting direction in my artistic journey, allowing me to closely engage with the material, surface and discipline of the medium,” says Rajashekar.