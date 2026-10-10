Artist Avijit Ghosh acts as the bridge between Kolkata and Paris through his creativity

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I have met people like Shakti Burman and Anju Chowdhury and others from whom I have heard stories of old Paris. After that come the cosmopolitan locals. They know a lot about Indian culture, especially Bollywood or Indian gods and goddesses. There are many who have travelled to India and will speak to you about the country as if they have been living there forever.

When I came to study fashion here, an idea struck me, and I developed Indian Mythology in Fashion. Today we call France, the fashion capital. But in India, for more than 5,000 years, the images of Gods and Goddesses have depicted different saris, colours of the saris, hair style, floral headgear, weapons and accessories, and more. I think these are all fashion statements. The fashion that everyone is talking about in Europe today already existed in India years ago. At one point I was asked three questions —What is your name? Which country are you from, and what is your religion? Today I know how to respond to these questions by drawing parallels between Indian and French icons. Then came the Abhaya incident, and people started questioning me. That’s when I developed Debi, where I drew parallels with nature worship. That is also my work: to show different sides of the country.