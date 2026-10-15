Bought for £45, sold for millions: How a London junk-shop find was identified as a Van Gogh

The dramatic history of Vincent van Gogh’s Peasant Woman in front of a Farmhouse (Paysanne devant une chaumière) remains one of the art world's most famous provenance stories. Painted in 1885, the canvas famously surfaced at a Staffordshire farm sale in 1967 where it was bought for just £4, before changing hands in a London junk shop a year later for £45.

The £4 Van Gogh: Inside one of art history's greatest finds

Exhibited by London gallery Dickinson at Tefaf Maastricht, the masterpiece ultimately found a private buyer for an estimated €12 million to €15 million and set the record for the fair’s highest reported sale.

"We are happy to say that subject to the usual contractural paperwork and anti-money laundering due diligence checks being carried out, we have agreed the sale of the Van Gogh," Emma Ward, Dickinson's managing director was quoted saying at an old interview.