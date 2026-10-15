Inside the Lego Bloom Exhibition in Shanghai

Over 380,000 hand-built Lego flowers (including roses, sunflowers, tulips and custom botanical pieces) spill out of a former industrial oil tank, forming a vibrant 30-meter-long floral wave covering approximately 800 square meters.
Inside the tank, visitors can build their own Lego flower, scan it and watch it seamlessly join a dynamic, collective digital garden on screen alongside creations by other visitors.
Bloom Gallery features 18 Lego Botanical arrangements alongside 18 original artwork collaborations by Adult Fans of Lego (AFOLs) and artists, blending Lego bricks with materials like metal, textiles and mirrors.
The exhibit is on till October 29, from 10 AM to 10 PM at TANK Shanghai. Outdoor wave is open to the public, no reservation needed. Indoor exhibition requires a free reservation via the official Lego WeChat Mini-Program.